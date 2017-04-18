PlayStation 4 ‘slim’ model gets a 1TB hard drive, price holds steady at $300

Why it matters to you The PlayStation 4 now comes standard with a hard drive twice as big as before, but it won't cost you any more to get it.

The PlayStation 4 “slim” model offered players an affordable way to play the latest and greatest PS4 games with a number of improvements over the original model, but the system still game equipped with a small 500GB hard drive. This month, that will change, as the PlayStation 4 will now come standard with 1TB of storage, and it won’t cost you any extra.

PlayStation made the announcement this morning on its official Twitter page, saying that the upgraded slim console would be “arriving on store shelves this month” and would come with 1TB of storage for $300 — the same price at which the 500GB model was retailing.

The announcement also links to the PlayStation 4 slim product page, which now lists the new 1TB hard drive in place of the original 500GB. There is no mention of the small hard drive anywhere on the page, which suggests that it will be phased out going forward. The console will feature the same accessories as the original system did, including one DualShock 4 controller, a USB cable for charging, and a terrible mono “headset” that you’ll use once and throw in the trash.

The slim console actually was available with a bigger hard drive before, but this was limited to special editions like the Final Fantasy XV bundle, which costs more than a PlayStation 4 Pro.

The PlayStation 4 is now competitively priced against Microsoft’s Xbox One S. For $300, the Xbox One S only comes with a 500GB hard drive, but it includes a free game like Battlefield 1 or Gears of War 4. The console received a further $50 discount during the holidays, as well. Expect Sony to offer similar deals when the console’s heavy hitters release later this year.

We’ve reached out to Sony for clarification on the pricing of the original 500GB PlayStation 4 slim system, and whether or not it will be discounted as it’s replaced by the 1TB version.