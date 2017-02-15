Sony kills PlayStation Now streaming service on PS3, Vita, and Bravia TVs

Why it matters to you PlayStation Now subscribers who use the service on anything other than a PS4 or Windows PC will need to cancel their auto-payments before support for their device ends.

On Wednesday, Sony announced an update to its PlayStation Now game streaming service that will kill support across a wide range of devices, including Sony’s PlayStation 3, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, and Bravia TV models made from 2013 to 2015.

The move will also affect Sony stand-alone Blu-ray players and all Samsung TVs that previously supported PlayStation Now. The change for these devices goes into effect on August 15, while one other category — Sony Bravia TVs from 2016 — will have their PS Now shut off on April 1.

“After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices,” said the post on Sony’s PlayStation Blog. “This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further. If you use any of the above devices, we want to give our heartfelt thanks for your support, and we hope you’ll continue with us.”

The post reminded users that they won’t lose their cloud saves, which will still be available on PS4 and Windows PCs. Sony also reminded users who wish to discontinue their PS Now subscription at this point — possibly because they no longer have a device on which they will be able to use the service — to cancel their auto-renewal payments.

PlayStation Now lets users pay a $20 per month subscription fee to stream games they don’t own to a variety of devices, which by the end of the year will be only PS4 and Windows PCs. The service rolled out gradually to various platforms, only arriving on Windows last fall.

Wednesday’s announcement will doubtless rankle some subscribers who use the service on other devices, but other users saw it coming.

“I knew it. I knew it. For several months I have only been seeing PS4 and PC,” read the top comment on Sony’s announcement. “I knew it.”