Go to space and murder drawings with April’s free PlayStation Plus games

PlayStation Plus focuses on smaller games this month, but Drawn to Death looks like David Jaffe's next hit.

PlayStation Plus has been on a roll in recent months, with March giving subscribers freebies like Disc Jam and Severed. April’s games aren’t quite as high-profile, but they do include the long-awaited return from one of the industry’s most prolific designers and two PlayStation Vita games that also come bundled with PlayStation 4 support.

Beginning next Tuesday, PlayStation 4 owners will be able to play the first game from The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency — a studio founded by God of War and Twisted Metal director David Jaffe. Drawn to Death offers a unique spin on multiplayer shooters, with each battle taking place inside a student’s notebook, and the “time to kill” is intentionally long to separate it from games like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare or Gears of War 4.

Also free for PlayStation 4 owners is Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, a cartoony, cooperative adventure-puzzle game that, because of its single-screen nature, Sony recommends playing over the PlayStation 4’s “Shareplay” online feature. Each player can control their character as if they were in the same room together.

PlayStation 3 players will receive Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom for free in April. The series has drawn comparisons to the Pokémon franchise over the years, and The Lost Kingdom isn’t one of the better games — it holds just a 50 average score on Metacritic, with only a single positive review. The PlayStation 3 will also get Alien Rage — Extended Edition, which has received a similarly awful critical reception. The arcade shooter features a similar aesthetic to the recent Doom, though it’s probably a better idea to replay that instead.

On Vita, subscribers get two games that are cross-buy on PlayStation 4. 10 Second Ninja, as the name suggests, is a fast-paced action game that tasks players with destroying a group of enemies within the titular time limit, while also avoiding environmental hazards. Curses ‘n Chaos, meanwhile, is an action game that is something of a Castlevania or Ghosts ‘n Goblins “devolution,” with retro pixel-art and intense boss fights.