Bring PlayStation’s ‘Road to Greatness’ tour to your hometown

Why it matters to you Creative fans will have a chance to bring the PlayStation Road to Greatness tour to their hometown.

The PlayStation 4 looks like it will have a huge 2017, with next month’s PlayStation VR title Farpoint serving as perhaps the first “must-have” game for the peripheral, and Sony wants lucky fans to bring unreleased PlayStation 4 games to their hometown for a massive celebration. All you have to do is get a little creative.

The PlayStation “My Road to Greatness” contest tasks fans with creating a video linked to either the Uncharted or Gran Turismo series — the latter of which must be a less-than-three-minute video in which a fan expresses what the Gran Turismo series means to them.

For Uncharted, however, fans must re-enact a scene from their favorite game in the series. Nathan Drake, Victor Sullivan, and Chloe Frazer have gone on their fair share of exciting, dangerous adventures over the years, from climbing up a derailed train to uncovering the haven of a deranged pirate. For our money, however, we’d make a video from the PlayStation Vita game Uncharted: Golden Abyss, where you attempt to balance on an unstable log for three minutes using the system’s motion controls.

Winning the contest will not only bring the PlayStation Road to Greatness tour to your city, but it will also earn you a prize pack worth more than $1,000.

Games included at each stop include Farpoint, Madden 17 Super Deluxe Edition, Injustice 2, Gang Beasts, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Disc Jam. Attendees will also be able to take home special PlayStation items that are exclusive to the tour, and it will be the only place to get the No. 75 PlayStation Collectible Card.

If you don’t want to make an entry video, you can still check out the Road to Greatness tour at a number of cities this spring and summer, including Somerset, Wisconsin; Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dover, Delaware. Check out the tour’s official website for a full listing of locations and dates.