PlayStation VR: Common problems and how to fix them

There’s nothing better than pulling a PlayStation VR headset from its packaging, putting it on your head for the first time, and diving into the wonderful worlds that only virtual reality can deliver. Virtual reality is intense, surreal, and unlike anything we’ve seen in video games before.

At the same time, there’s nothing worse than plugging in your PSVR for the first time, only to discover that it isn’t working the way it’s supposed to. To help you iron out the kinks, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most common problems plaguing Sony’s newfangled headset, as well as the steps you can take to rectify them. Not all of these will affect ever user — particularly those pertaining to motion sickness — and not every solution we put forth is guaranteed to fix your problem. For more serious issues, you’ll likely have to contact Sony directly.

Your headset has tracking issues

If your PlayStation VR headset isn’t tracking your movement properly, you might see an “outside of area” message appear or notice that your in-game avatar is moving without your direct input.

Solutions:

The problem could be related to lighting, as the PlayStation Camera is primarily tracking your headset via a number of blue lights on its surface. Tracking issues can happen for a variety of reasons, however, so don’t lose hope if the first few solutions don’t work for you.