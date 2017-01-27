PlayStation VR: Common problems and how to fix them

There’s nothing better than pulling a PlayStation VR headset from its packaging, putting it on your head for the first time, and diving into the wonderful worlds that only virtual reality can deliver. Virtual reality is intense, surreal, and unlike anything we’ve seen in video games before.
At the same time, there’s nothing worse than plugging in your PSVR for the first time, only to discover that it isn’t working the way it’s supposed to. To help you iron out the kinks, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most common problems plaguing Sony’s newfangled headset, as well as the steps you can take to rectify them. Not all of these will affect ever user — particularly those pertaining to motion sickness — and not every solution we put forth is guaranteed to fix your problem. For more serious issues, you’ll likely have to contact Sony directly.
Get in touch with Sony
Phone: 1-800-345-7669
Twitter: @AskPlayStation
Your headset has tracking issues
If your PlayStation VR headset isn’t tracking your movement properly, you might see an “outside of area” message appear or notice that your in-game avatar is moving without your direct input.
Solutions:
The problem could be related to lighting, as the PlayStation Camera is primarily tracking your headset via a number of blue lights on its surface. Tracking issues can happen for a variety of reasons, however, so don’t lose hope if the first few solutions don’t work for you.
- Make sure that no other light source is interfering with the PlayStation VR headset or camera. Sony has noted that the tracking issue can stem from light reflecting off a window or mirror, so if possible, cover these up. After you’ve adjusted any nearby light sources, you’ll need to adjust the PlayStation Camera. To do this, go to Settings, select Devices, and choose PlayStation Camera.
- If your lights don’t appear to be the problem, make sure you’re within the designated play area and that the PlayStation Camera can see you clearly. If possible, position yourself about six feet away from the camera, with your headset clearly displayed in the picture.
- If the aforementioned steps don’t work, wipe both PlayStation Camera lenses with a cloth. The problem could be caused by a dirty lens.
- A variety of Bluetooth devices can interfere with your headset’s signal. Make sure that all controllers — including any PlayStation Move controllers — are using the same user account as your headset and controllers.
- If none of these steps solve your problem, then your tracking issues are likely caused by a hardware problem. Thankfully, you can easily set up a repair using Sony’s Online Service Tool.