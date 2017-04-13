‘Pokémon Go’ Easter update adds more Pokémon to 2km eggs, doubles your XP

Why it matters to you If you haven't played Pokémon Go in a while, the holiday updates are a good way to get back into them and the Eggstravaganza is no different.

If you need an excuse to burn off all of the chocolate you will be eating over the next few days, Niantic will soon launch the Eggstravaganza Easter update for Pokémon Go. The update adds more candies to just about every activity, increases the number of Pokémon in two-kilometer eggs, and doubles the experience points you get from lucky eggs.

Even if Pokémon Go might not be quite the sensation today it was close to its launch, holiday-themed events have proven to be a popular way to pull people back to the augmented reality game. Easter is no different and with many aspects of the game revolving around eggs, Niantic has jumped at the opportunity to theme its latest update after the holiday.

The update is set to go live at 1 p.m. (PT) on Thursday and will cram far more Pokémon than usual into the game’s most common eggs, making it easier than ever to complete your Pokédex. On top of that, the game’s experience-boosting lucky eggs are 50 percent off in the store and can be stacked with a game-wide 100 percent bonus to experience, leveling up players much faster.

On top of all of the holiday-specific updates, Niantic is also reintroducing its previous holiday bonuses to candies for hatching eggs, so you will receive double the number of candies you did before the update. That should help all players level up quicker and get those rarer, evolved Pokémon.

This is, of course, is a nice way for Niantic to sell a few more of those incubators that help users crack open eggs a lot faster. However, if you don’t plan on spending any money on the game, there is still plenty to enjoy in this latest update.

This Easter-themed event will run for a week, ending 1 p.m. (PT) on April 20.