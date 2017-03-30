You can play ‘Quake Champions’ on April 6, if you get into the closed beta

Why it matters to you Quake is making its big esports play with the new Champions game.

Although we don’t know exactly when Quake Champions is going to release, the best bet is at some point in 2017. However, if you can’t wait until that unknown date, you can register for the closed beta, which starts on April 6.

Quake Champions is the first entry in the main Quake series since 2005’s Quake 4, so its development and eventual release are a big deal for fans of the classic shooter franchise. Looking to build on its pedigree, Id Software wants to build a brand new esports title and it’s inviting a number of players to try it out before it’s officially ready. To have a chance of being one those lucky gamers, you’ll need to sign up.

You’ll need to do it quickly, though, as there is less than a week before the beta begins. Id Software will be admitting a few players into the game to start with and will gradually expand that number to give more people a chance to try it out, giving the developers more data to pore over as it fine-tunes the fast-paced FPS experience.

More: You can play as one character across every map in ‘Quake Champions’ for free

Although it brings classic, high-speed gameplay, Quake Champions has learned from the modern age of gaming. It will use the free-to-play model, with a full-price game alternative for those who want to unlock all of the ‘champions’ from the get-go. Those characters also have different stats and abilities, meaning they impact gameplay far more than just the aesthetic options of previous Quake games.

Id Software also promises solid matchmaking and ranking systems, making it simple to play with people of your skill level, in a game that will be easy to pick up and play, but with many dynamics that make it hard to master.