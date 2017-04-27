AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 adds support for ‘Dawn of War III’

Why it matters to you Gamers who utilize a Radeon graphics card will want to grab these drivers post-haste -- especially if they're planning on doing battle in Dawn of War III.

AMD released version 17.4.4 of its Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers, which fixes several known issues and ensure that gamers can be confident they are getting the best possible performance from their hardware setup. The latest iteration of the package should be warmly received by users planning to put their AMD graphics card to work while running Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III.

Version 17.4.4 adds support for the hotly anticipated real-time strategy game. The company claims that the drivers offer improvements to performance as great as seven percent when measured against a Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card utilizing Version 17.4.3 of Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition.

Alongside support for Dawn of War III, which launched on Thursday, the drivers also implement a host of other bug fixes. For one, the issue causing corruption as a result of the use of HDMI scaling on certain monitors has seemingly been taken care of, according to materials released by AMD.

In terms of other recent releases, Battlefield 1 should no longer stutter while in Multi GPU mode at 4K display resolutions with DirectX 11 being employed. Meanwhile, Mass Effect: Andromeda will display HDR colors correctly on systems running the Creators Update for Windows 10, an issue that had plagued gamers since Microsoft released the update earlier this month.

Additionally, graphics cards that are part of the Radeon RX 550 series should no longer suffer a hard hang when the user has not rebooted the system for a long period of time.

A reboot prompt has been reinstated to the Radeon Software installation process, which was apparently liable to disappear as a result of a conflict with AMD XConnect technology system configurations. Finally, some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions have been addressed in the Radeon Settings menu.

Full release notes, instructions, and installation packages for various operating systems are available from AMD’s support site.