Corey Seager, 1,000 other real-life players take field in ‘R.B.I. Baseball 17’

Why it matters to you With an official MLB license under its uniform belt, R.B.I. Baseball 17 offers more than 1,000 real-life players and all 30 stadiums.

R.B.I Baseball is back in 2017 — and it’s more licensed than ever. Compared to the original games from the NES and SNES era, today’s versions are much more affiliated. With an official Major League Baseball license under its belt, R.B.I. Baseball 17 comes with players, stadiums and teams taken straight from the real game.

R.B.I. Baseball first surfaced in the mid-1980s, when it debuted on the original NES. It had a few sequels before taking a nearly two-decade break, but made a solid return in 2014 with R.B.I. Baseball 14 and has had an annual release every year since.

R.B.I. 17 is coming to Xbox One, PS4, iOS, and Android. It will bring with it all of the benefits of an official MLB license, too. That means this game comes complete with all 30 MLB teams and their respective stadiums. There are more than 1,000 real-life players to choose from, all with their respective attributes and statistics.

The cover art features 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who becomes the second-youngest player to be featured on an official MLB game’s cover.

Seager will be just one of many players you’ll be able to have on your team. R.B.I. Baseball lets you modify your lineup with full rosters, or play with a classic roster from R.B.I. Baseball archives. Downloadble roster updates throughout the year will keep the game feeling fresh and accurate, while you play through one of the many different game modes, including season, postseason, exhibition, and online and local multiplayer.

Gameplay in R.B.I. Baseball remains as fast and easy to pick up as ever. Nine-inning games take around 20 minutes and feature a two button control system that help anyone learn to play in short order.

We don’t have a release date for R.B.I. Baseball 17 yet, but it is presumed to be coming soon, and will debut on Xbox One and PS4 at $20, and on iOS and Android for $5.