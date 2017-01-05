Capcom invites you to face real-world horror in ‘Resident Evil 7: The Experience’

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is shaping up to be a terrifying survival-horror game, and possibly the most tense, nail-biting entry in the series since the original PlayStation release. But if virtual horror isn’t enough for you, Capcom has you covered with Resident Evil 7: The Experience. This real-world escape scenario features a storyline “inspired by” the upcoming game, which should give you some extra background come January 24 — assuming you make it out alive.

Taking place in London from January 20 through January 23, Resident Evil 7: The Experience is a 45-minute escape room “set in a haunted and dilapidated venue in the heart of London’s East End.” Participants will act as investigative journalist interns on a ghost-hunting television show, and will face puzzles as well as “a few unexpected interruptions” as they attempt to make it out alive.

The trailer for the event certainly makes it out to be an underwear-soiling ordeal. A television sits in the corner of a room, with static displayed on the screen and a VCR resting on top. A cellar is open through a trapdoor in the floor, which causes the journalists to pause. Later, they spot a sleeping woman lying on a bed in the dark — but her glossed-over eyes show that she could be less than friendly.

Elsewhere, a corded telephone rings. As one of the journalists picks up the phone, an urgent voice responds.

“You have to get out of the house,” it says.

She drops the phone and begins screaming in a corner as a man drags an ax across the wooden floor of the house. It looks like those journalists aren’t making it out alive.

Resident Evil 7: The Experience is a free event, but participants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. People will enter the house in pairs, but its exact location is a secret — debriefing will take place at Dray Walk Gallery in London.

Resident Evil 7 will be out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 24.