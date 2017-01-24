Resident Evil 7 survival guide: 13 tips to keep you ticking in the zombie hell house

There’s a lot to be scared of in Resident Evil 7. After all, If you aren’t scared of an immortal psycho hillbilly family, you’re probably a member of one. In which case no need for a guide, you know exactly what you’re doing. If, however, you’re like most RE7 players and simply the victim of an immortal psycho hillbilly family, read on for the best ways to survive in the gloriously twisted Resident Evil 7.

Use your ears

Resident Evil 7 has picked up some tricks from other modern horror games, including the terrifying indie series, Amnesia. Like in the Amnesia games, RE7 features sequences where you’re being stalked by enemies you can’t defeat and your only hope is to hide from and avoid them. Whenever that happens crank up the volume. The best way to track your foes is to listen for their footsteps and/or insane, homicidal mutterings.

Check every corner

Like a classic Resident Evil game, RE7 gives you limited resources with which to survive. For longtime fans, that will likely be counted among the game’s strengths — but it may be frustrating to modern RE fans, who may be used moving the games a quicker pace. In this game, slow and steady wins the race: You should really take the time to comb over every terrifying inch of each new room you find. That is, when there’s not a murderous redneck following you around.

Abuse your saves

The earlier Resident Evil games limited how many times you could save by requiring a special item to do so. That restriction has been lifted, so go ahead and “save scum” (saving frequently and restarting if you screw something up) all you want. This is especially useful for item scavenging: Save and reload multiple times to decide which containers to use your limited lockpicks on, or use the “psychostimulants” item to reveal hidden item locations, note their locations, then reload and collect them while saving a valuable resource gathering tool.

Use the map

Like a true Resident Evil game, RE7 features several labyrinthine, befuddling environments, including the sprawling bayou mansion at the game’s heart. Luckily the developers included a handy map you can access with the press of a button. Even before you find each area map (remember to keep scavenging!) the map will fill in as you go, so it’s always useful to be thorough.

Block sometimes

It may seem counterintuitive, but you shouldn’t always turn tail and run or desperately keep shooting when an enemy is bearing down on you or getting in your face. Sometimes the best option is to hit the block button and throw up your arms in defense. It’s not perfect — you’ll usually still take some damage — but it’s something.

Get the shotgun ASAP

In the game’s first real big area (unlocked after the garage fight) there’s a shotgun in the main room. Picking it up locks you in the room, but there’s a way to get it before the next big boss fight. To get it, find the scorpion key, which you find in the basement “processing area”, then go to Grandma’s room, located off the rec room on the second floor. Grab the broken shotgun there and exchange it for the working one to secure the weapon. Just don’t let Papa zombie see you rummaging around in nana’s unmentionables.