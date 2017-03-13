‘Resident Evil: Revelations’ lurching onto PS4 and Xbox One this year

Why it matters to you Revelations is one of the more well-liked Resident Evil games in recent years, and a new version will give new players the chance to experience it.

Resident Evil: Revelations is getting re-released on Xbox One and PS4 this fall, the series’ official Twitter account announced on Monday. The game will be available in physical and digital formats across North America and Europe on the newer consoles before the end of 2017, with more info coming soon, according to the tweet.

Resident Evil Revelations is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One physical and digital (NA and EU) Fall 2017! More information coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RnhFbk3xvE — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 13, 2017

Resident Evil: Revelations was originally released in 2012, over five years ago, for Nintendo 3DS. Since then, it has been updated and released to a variety of platforms, including Windows PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. The Xbox One and PS4 releases will be the latest and potentially best versions of the game when they arrive in the fall.

Prior to the phenomenal Resident Evil 7‘s release earlier in 2017, Revelations and its sequel, Resident Evil: Revelations 2, were among the most celebrated of the recent games in the Resident Evil series. Neither was perfect, but they hewed closer to the series’ survival horror roots than the last couple of main series entries, including 2009’s Resident Evil 5 and 2012’s Resident Evil 6.

The PS4 and Xbox One releases will doubtless be new versions of the HD version released to Xbox 360, PS3, Wii U, and Windows after the initial 3DS release. The console version improved the graphics and effects and added various new content. It’s unclear if the PS4 and Xbox One versions will add more on top of that, or if Capcom will simply port them to the newer platforms without changing anything.

The move may have been prompted by the overwhelmingly positive reception to Resident Evil 7, released in January. The game has largely been seen as the series’ comeback, bringing it back to its roots while simultaneously feeling original.

For the Resident Evil series’ 20th anniversary last year, the developers of Revelations released a video describing what makes their take on the series unique.