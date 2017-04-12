‘Rick and Morty’ VR launches on April 20 for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

Why it matters to you Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality promises to take many cues from Job Simulator, one of the best VR games to date.

Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will launch on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift for $30 on April 20.

You play as a clone of Morty tasked to search Rick’s garages and home, but naturally, as a zany sci-fi title, the real adventure starts when you uncover portals that take you to alternate dimensions. Rick will be your guide, but fans of the animated show know that Morty should not always take his grandfather’s advice — that logic seems to extend to clone Morty as well.

Nevertheless, you need Rick to help you solve puzzles in the game’s room-scale VR missions. You will be able to “probe, prod, throw, and smash iconic items like the Plumbus,” teleport to different locations to find secrets, and there is also the curiously worded “real fake doors.”

Originally announced in July with a brief teaser trailer, Virtual Rick-ality was developed by Adult Swim Games’ and Owlchemy Labs. The latter was responsible for one of the most widely praised VR titles of 2016, Job Simulator. The game promises to have a similar approach to VR as Job Simulator, in that players can expect to interact with a large portion of the environment and objects.

Although Owlchemy wrote the game’s story, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland helped with the game’s direction and the comedy for the game to feel authentic to the show’s fanbase.

“We really believe fans are going to lose their minds at what we’ve developed,” said Owlchemy Labs CEO Alex Schwartz in a press release.

Given the game’s Morty clone and multi-dimension premise, Schwartz’s comments on possible narrative arcs that he made when the game was announced could provide hints at what to expect.

“The Rick and Morty IP is very open — if people get killed off you can say it was another universe. It’s just a great game to be experimenting with and the stories and characters are easy to play around with,” he said.

The first episode of Rick and Morty season three unexpectedly premiered on April Fool’s Day. Since the remaining episodes won’t appear till summer, Virtual Rick-ality will hopefully help make the wait a little easier.