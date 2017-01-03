Ambitious adventure game ‘Rime’ is no longer a PlayStation exclusive

Rime, the upcoming 3D adventure from the developers of 2012’s Deadlight, was originally announced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but Tequila Works revealed that the game will now also make its way to Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

The announcement was made through the game’s “re-reveal” trailer on IGN, which lists the four platforms at its conclusion. The game will now arrive in May — just a couple months after the Switch is scheduled to hit store shelves.

Rime’s status as a multiplatform game doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Last spring, developer Tequila Works announced that it had acquired the rights to the game from Sony and that the latter company would no longer be publishing it.

If Tequila Works can pull off what it has marketed thus far, then it’s an excellent opportunity to get a new “fish out of water” adventure into the hands of more players. Drawing art inspiration from games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Ico, the game’s narrative is described as “subtle,” leading us to believe that it will take particular story influence from Fumito Ueda’s other projects — Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian — as well.

In the trailer, we see a fox that appears to materialize from a collection of leaves blowing in the wind. It then lets out a small bark which causes a stone pillar to rise from the ground, as well as a spiral staircase. Later, a mechanical creature chases the young protagonist across a rain-soaked bridge, with a dreary blue glow covering the screen.

Rime was first announced in 2013, but the extra years have not deadened our enthusiasm. We’re eager to try it out when the game launches in May, especially in the portable configuration on Nintendo Switch.