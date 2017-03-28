Psyonix debating whether to bring ‘Rocket League’ to Nintendo Switch

Why it matters to you With its portability, Nintendo Switch could breathe new life into the highly successful Rocket League.

Rocket League surprised everyone when it first released back in 2015. Since then, the game has released on multiple platforms and has steadily grown its user base. With the portability of the newly released Nintendo Switch, would that open an entirely new market for fans?

According to a recent discussion with IGN, Psyonix Studios revealed that it is currently evaluating whether Rocket League will make its way to the Switch. Not only does the firm need to see the demand for it, they also need to determine if the technical limitations will hinder its performance.

“Just like all the other platforms, we are evaluating it,” said Jeremy Dunham, vice president of Psyonix. “We’re looking to see what the technical requirements are. We’re looking to see what kind of true community demand there is. We’re looking to see how it would benefit the community as a whole. So we’re still in that evaluation phase. It’s definitely too early to say that it wouldn’t happen, but it’s also definitely too early to say that it would.”

Historically, Psyonix has listened closely to what its community wants. Even with 29 million registered players across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the studio has maintained its philosophy of free gameplay-focused expansions. Only cosmetic DLC has ever required payment.

“What we’re doing first is seeing what kind of impact that would have and who needs it and who wants the game and we’ll go from there,” continued Dunham. “Luckily the platform’s only been out for a month, so we have plenty of time to look to see how it’s doing and what our audience wants.”

Originally, Rocket League was only meant to have a couple years of major support before Psyonix would move onto their next project. However, the team has since updated its plan.

“It would be silly for us to stick to that same timeline,” said Dunham. “So now we have an indefinite support window where we’re just going to keep supporting the game as long as people play it.”