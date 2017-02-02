New line of toy cars are sure to get ‘Rocket League’ players revved up

Why it matters to you Fans of Rocket League, one of the most successful indie games in recent years, are sure to get revved up about the upcoming replica toy line.

Rocket League, the popular game about playing soccer using virtual rocket-powered cars, is getting its own line of real-life toy cars, developer Psyonix said Thursday.

Unfortunately, the toys themselves, dubbed “Original Minis,” are not rocket-powered, but instead use super-advanced “pull-back” technology to zoom forward in a straight line when you drag them back along a flat surface. The initial batch will arrive in spring of this year and include 12 different cars, with more products coming at a later date, the company’s press release said.

All the Rocket League Original Minis will be based on cars in the game, including the Octane, Dominus, Masamune, Hotshot, Grog, X-Devil, Merc, and Backfire models. there will also be”variant decorations to collect” for each. Each Original Mini will come in a Rocket League ball and limited quantities will include a code for exclusive rocket trail and wheel decorations within the game. More details, including price and a firm release date, will be announced later.

Rocket League is one of the more fun indie success stories in recent years. It launched in 2015 and found early success among PlayStation Plus subscribers who got it free the first month it was available. It launched on Windows, as well and was later ported to Xbox One, OS X and Linux.

The game is actually a sequel to a 2008 game called Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, which met with mixed success on PS3 but earned a small fan following. Now, Rocket League is a huge success, with 5 million copies sold and 15 million players as of last summer. Rocket League is also a popular esport, with competitions taking place through Major League Gaming, the ESL, and Psyonix’s Rocket League Championship Series.

Psyonix is launching the toy Rocket League cars in partnership with Zag Toys, a licensed toy expert previously responsible for tie-ins including various Marvel properties, Steven Universe, and Transformers.