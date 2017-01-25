Here’s what we know about ‘Sea of Thieves’

Sea of Thieves is a co-operative pirate action-adventure game currently being developed for Xbox One and PC by Rare with publisher Microsoft Studios. Players assume the role of pirates in a shared online world full of treasure and adventure. They have to work together to properly crew a ship, sailing the high seas in search of swashbuckling fun.

First revealed at E3 2015, relatively little has been shown so far, with snippets of alpha gameplay emerging in the subsequent months. Below we’ve compiled everything that we know so far about the game, compiled primarily from Gamescom hands-on impressions, developer interviews, and official videos. We will update this piece as more information arrives.

Pirates and ships

Central to the experience will of course be the player’s pirate avatar, which they will be able to customize off the bat with gender, physique, appearance, and outfits. In order to keep the focus on player skill rather than stats, there are no classes or specializations in Sea of Thieves. Players that crew together may find themselves organically falling into particular roles to support one another, but keeping it informal prevents the game from forcing pirates into a particular style of play.

A pirate wouldn’t be anything without their ship, of course. Ships range in size from a little one-person skiff to towering galleons brimming with cannons, with smaller ships trading power for speed, maneuverability, and ease of piloting for one person. Sailing a larger ship will take a crew, however, with ropes around the deck that need adjusting, navigational charts below deck, and the helmsman unable to actually see for him- or herself where the ship is going through the sails when unfurled. While not quite as complicated as actual sailing, the developers are striving for that sweet spot between simulation or automation, where teamwork and skill are rewarded, but without punishing players without any nautical expertise.

Both pirates and ships will be further upgradable and customizable through gameplay, both aesthetically and functionally. Pirates will be able to wear new outfits, find new gear, or even replace their limbs with classic prosetheses. Ships can be fitted with custom figureheads, sails, upgraded cannons, and the like. More advanced items and upgrades will be readily apparent from their flashier appearance, making more dangerous rivals obvious from a distance.

The world

Sea of Thieves’ eponymous sea will be expansive and dotted with islands. It will apparently take six to eight hours to circumnavigate. The world will be subdivided into different regions that have their own feelings, such as a classic Carribean environment, or a denser wilderness dotted with lost civilizations. None of this will be procedurally-generated filler, however; every area of the game is bespoke, crafted by designers to be unique and evocative. Players will be able to rely on navigation by landmarks once they become more familiar with it. The world will be populated by all manner of dangerous foes like skeletons and krakens.

In addition to wildnerness full of adventures, there are also a variety of ports, outposts, and cities throughout the world, populated with typical NPC merchants and quest-givers. Apparently NPCs will be largely landlocked, however, since the developer has stated multiple times that every ship you see on the horizon will be another player.

Quests

Although the world will be full of lore and narrative color, it will not feature an overarching story, per se. Instead it will be filled with a plethora of smaller stories that can be completed in one or two sessions. In addition to structured, narrative quests, there will also be procedurally-generated quests to supplement them with typical tasks like searching for sunken ships or digging up treasure.

Booty

Treasure makes the pirate world go round, and of course it will feature centrally in Sea of Thieves. In classic form, players will be able to find maps to buried treasure. Rather than just adding a pin to a mini-map, however, players will have to actually take out the map and look at it, first comparing it to the larger navigational chart in the ship in order to determine which island it is, and then using landmarks on the island itself to locate the X before digging it up. Like the map, however, treasure also exists physically in the world. Players will have to haul it back to their ship and then sail to a safe port in order to cash it in for rewards.

Pirate-on-pirate action

Perhaps the greatest danger for treasure-hunting players will be other players. Outside of designated safe harbors, players will be able to attack and steal treasure from each other. Fights can happen ship-to-ship, circling and firing broadsides into one another, or more directly with cutlasses and blunderbusses. The dangers of being ambushed out in the world will encourage players even more to stick together in crews so they can watch each other’s backs.

Davy Jones’ Locker

The occasional death is inevitable in this sort of game, but it won’t be too punishing. Players will be sent to a ghostly ferry of the damned, which the developers compared to the waiting room for the recently dead in Beetlejuice. Aftering sharing a few stories with fellow ghosts about their untimely demises, players will be able to convince the captain of the ferry to send them back to the living, but they may have to perform unspecified tasks for him first. Sunk ships will remain in situ, with any treasure left onboard vulnerable to enterprising divers. Once the player has returned, however, they can commission a magic mermaid to restore their ship.

The developer

Acquired by Microsoft in 2002, British developer Rare came to prominence in the 90s primarily as second-party developer for Nintendo, producing classics such as Battletoads, Donkey Kong Country, GoldenEye 007, and Banjo-Kazooie. The studio celebrated its 30th birthday in 2015 with a compilation release of its most beloved titles. Rare’s long-earned industry cachet is a large part of the game’s early excitement.

When can I play?

Sea of Thieves is currently slated for 2017, but Microsoft has not specified a release date. Rare has already invited fans to try the game in several technical alpha play sessions.

Good news! We'll have a bonus Technical Alpha play session this weekend and more invitations will be sent later this week! Updates soon… pic.twitter.com/C0AHNjZtX0 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) January 16, 2017

To jump in and play early, you can follow the game on Twitter, or sign up for its official Insider Program to stay abreast of development, including upcoming alpha and beta play opportunities.