‘Secret of Mana’ stars in ‘Seiken Densetsu Collection’ for Nintendo Switch

Why it matters to you Secret of Mana is fondly remembered among SNES fans and its untranslated sequel Seiken Densetsu 3 may see a stateside release if this new collection is localized.

Square Enix is bringing a compilation of its classic action RPGs to the Nintendo Switch in June, bundling the Super NES hit Secret of Mana alongside its predecessor and sequel as part of the upcoming Seiken Densetsu Collection.

The compilation, currently slated to launch exclusively in Japan, includes playable versions of the original Seiken Densetsu (aka Final Fantasy Adventure), 16-bit follow-up Seiken Densetsu 2 (aka Secret of Mana), and its Super Famicom successor Seiken Densetsu 3. Series fans hailing from North America and Europe may want to keep their expectations in check, however, as Seiken Densetsu Collection is not yet slated for a stateside release.

More: Classic Square Enix RPG ‘Romancing SaGa 2’ translated for iOS, Android debut

Though Secret of Mana remains a favorite among fans of SquareSoft’s 16-bit output, the series suffered from a fractured release history outside of Japan. The original Game Boy game in the series was translated as Final Fantasy Adventure for its stateside release in 1991, leaving no trace of its lineage.

Seiken Densetsu 2 later hit the Super NES in North America and Europe in 1993 as Secret of Mana, but despite the game’s devoted following, SquareSoft chose not to localize its 1995 sequel Seiken Densetsu 3. Instead, the publisher opted to promote a mechanically similar but otherwise unrelated action RPG, Secret of Evermore, leaving Secret of Mana‘s official sequel stranded in Japan.

More: Square Enix’s ‘Adventures of Mana’ makes a surprise appearance on PS Vita

The Seiken Densetsu series spawned many follow-ups and spinoffs in the years afterward, including Legend of Mana for the original PlayStation and 2003’s Sword of Mana for the Game Boy Advance. A remake of the original Seiken Densetsu was recently released for the PlayStation Vita and mobile platforms under the localized title Adventures of Mana.

While Seiken Densetsu Collection for the Nintendo Switch has not been announced for release outside of Japan, Square Enix’s willingness to translate the recent Adventures of Mana indicates that a localized series compilation release may be in the works. If Seiken Densetsu Collection fails to materialize in the west, fans have the option of importing the Japanese release, as Nintendo Switch software is not region-locked.

Seiken Densetsu Collection launches digitally and at retail for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on June 1.