Sega launches Bayonetta countdown teaser, fueling PC port speculation

Sega will share some Bayonetta news with fans April 11, according to a teaser countdown on its site. As we can tell by the background, the gun-holster-equipped heel certainly belongs to Bayonetta, but the question remains: What does Sega have in store for the action heroine?

Over the weekend, Sega released a free 8-bit reimagining of Bayonetta on Steam.

“Sega’s favorite Umbran Witch climaxes her way onto PC! Thrill to her signature beehive do in 8-bit pixelated glory! Jump! Shoot! Score! Being bad never felt so retro,” the description read.

While the game is bare bones and initially perceived as an April Fool’s joke of sorts, it included two achievements, one of which was the URL leading to the teaser image shown above.

Keen observers on Reddit linked the background image with the trailer for the original Bayonetta, fueling rumors that Sega plans to finally port Bayonetta to PC. Bayonetta originally arrived on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2010, so one would think a PC port would receive some refinements.

The PC port seems to be the most obvious and likely announcement when the clock hits zero next Tuesday, but it’s not the only potential outcome.

Bayonetta 2, the game’s excellent sequel, released exclusively for Wii U in 2014. It came bundled with the original Bayonetta, making the Wii U the only place to get the full Bayonetta experience. PS4 and Xbox One fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the sequel. A world where Bayonetta 2 lands on a non-Nintendo console seems less likely, though.

Shortly before Bayonetta 2‘s launch, PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya claimed that getting Bayonetta 2 onto other platforms would require Nintendo’s permission, as Nintendo apparently has full exclusivity rather than timed exclusivity. If the news is about Bayonetta 2, it’s more likely that it will involve a Nintendo Switch port.

There’s one more possibility. Speaking with Metro at E3 2016, Kamiya expressed interest for a third entry in the franchise. “Of course we want to make three,” he said. “Why should it end at two?”