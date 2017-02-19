USPS loses $10,000 worth of classic SNES games, buyer believes possible theft

Why it matters to you This is troubling for those who care about archiving classic games digitally

If you plan on shipping an expensive lot of Super Nintendo Entertainment System games, you might want to consider a service other than the United States Postal Service.

An amateur video game archivist/historian never received a shipment of 100 SNES games worth $10,000, and USPS’ explanation was baffling.

More: Nintendo’s rarest Kirby video games have been saved, thanks to historians

The historian, who goes by Byuu, was working with a collector in Frankfurt to archive a trove of European PAL SNES games into ROM files. The 100 cartridges did make its way over from Germany, but once it arrived in the US, things became hazy.

Byuu has been in contact with USPS, and after some back-and-forth, finally received a bit of evidence as to what could have happened. USPS sent Byuu a torn piece of the original package, shipping label intact, with an apology letter.

USPS claims in the letter that the package was damaged via “normal machine processing” at its facility. But Byuu contests this. “Basically, the letter claims that the USPS’ machine ate my package and tore off the label, which they sent back in an envelope without the package or the games. Seeing this, last night I rather angrily posted about this and presumed it to be blatant theft. While I do still have a very bad feeling, the truth is I can’t know for certainty what actually happened. But the circumstances are intensely suspicious. The top and bottom of the label is cut cleanly, which doesn’t seem likely for a package being ripped open by a machine,” said Byuu in a statement to Destructoid.

Luckily, USPS has opened up an internal investigation to try and figure out what happened. As for the collector in Frankfurt, Byuu has set up a Patreon to raise money in an attempt to rebuild the collection.