‘Sniper Elite 4’ to receive first wave of paid and free DLC March 21

Why it matters to you Rebellion Developments makes good on its promise by delivering free content a month after the launch of 'Sniper Elite 4.'

Sniper Elite 4 launched just over a month ago, but Rebellion Developments is bringing a slew of additions to the favorably received precision shooter March 21. As promised, some of the new content will be available for free to all players.

First, the paid content. The initial leg of a three-part mini-campaign titled Deathstorm arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Deathstorm picks up directly following the events of the main campaign.

Deathstorm Part 1: Inception will be playable both solo and cooperatively is set in frigid Northern Italy after a Nazi naval base has been subject to a bombing mission. As is the case in a lot of the Sniper Elite games, you play as Karl Fairburne, tasked to take out a German destroyer and the surrounding Kriegsmarine soldiers.

The focus of the three-part series lies on the Manhattan Project — the United States helmed initiative in World War II centered on developing nuclear weapons — and a package labeled Deathstorm that somehow ties into the real-world invention of weapons of mass destruction.

Deathstorm Part 2 is due out in late-April, and the conclusion comes in May or June. As of publication, it’s unclear if the mini-campaign will be available as a standalone purchase or if it can only be obtained by owners of the $35 season pass.

Season pass owners will also receive the first expansion pack: Night Fighter. “It includes three new weapons, night-time camo rifle skins for eight weapons and new male and female characters skins,” the post read.

A few days before launch, Rebellion Developments outlined the game’s season pass, but claimed that all multiplayer maps and modes released post-launch would be free to all players. Base owners of the game will gain access to one of each March 21.

The new multiplayer mode, Elimination, takes a unique spin on the traditional elimination format in multiplayer shooters. In the 6 vs. 6 mode, if you die you become a spectator, but if a teammate kills a member of the other team, they can tag a fallen teammate back into the match. The first team to fully knock out the opposing squad wins.

The night theme extends to the aptly-named free multiplayer map, Night Woods, shown above. Night Woods will give season pass owners a good environment to try out the new camo skins, but will be playable for all users.