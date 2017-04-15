May the force be with EA: ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ arrives November 17

Why it matters to you Judging by the official reveal, EA has taken fan complaints about the 2015 Star War game's bare bones feel to heart with Battlefront II.

EA has announced that Star Wars: Battlefront II will launch on November 17. The reveal came at the Star Wars Celebration event, alongside the game’s first official trailer.

Earlier this week, a teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel leaked, which hinted at the lofty scope of Battlefront II. Now we know more about both the game’s single player and multiplayer game modes.

Set within the 30-year gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, users will play as Iden Versio, the leader of an Imperial unit known as the Inferno Squad. Although the campaign will tread new ground, and feature new characters like Versio, longtime fans will still be able to play as series legends like Luke Skywalker. Interestingly, you’ll also be able to play as Kylo Ren, the main antagonist in the film series’ current arc, so players will apparently have some options when choosing between good and evil.

EA Motive, the studio helmed by former Assassin’s Creed producer Jade Raymond, was in charge of the single player components of game, and Lucasfilm helped create the new characters and storyline. Thus, Battlefront II‘s story will officially become part of Star Wars canon.

Like 2015’s Battlefront, DICE developed the multiplayer portion of the sequel. The game’s multiplayer maps and characters will be taken from all three eras of Star Wars films. This time around, users will be able to play as Luke, Yoda, Darth Maul, Rey, and others. Once again, multiplayer maps will feature up to 40 players per match. Three maps have been confirmed so far: Yavin 4, Mos Eisley, and Starkiller Base.

A third EA studio, Criterion Software, worked with the space combat. There will be both land and air vehicles, including the Millennium Falcon.

Those who pre-order will receive “exclusive Kylo Ren- and Rey-themed looks” modeled after their outfits in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A second edition, the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition, will give you access to the game three days ahead of its launch, provide upgrades for each of the four multiplayer trooper classes, weapons and ability perks, as well as the Kylo- and Rey-themed content. EA Access subscribers will get to play even earlier on November 9.

Speaking with Mashable, creative director Bernd Diemer confirmed that unlike the first game, Battlefront II will not have a season pass. It’s unclear how the post-launch content model will operate, but Diemer claimed EA doesn’t want to divide the player base.

Star Wars: Battlefront II arrives on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.