‘Star Wars: Battlefront’ follow-up will feature single-player mode, multiple eras

Why it matters to you At long last, EA is finally starting to open up about the follow-up to Star Wars: Battlefront, one of the most anticipated video game releases scheduled to launch in 2017.

EA confirmed in November that a Star Wars: Battlefront sequel was in development ahead of a release in 2017. We’ve now been given more details about what to expect from the follow-up, thanks to comments made during an earnings call to the company’s investors.

After several teases from EA representatives, Tuesday’s call offered up further confirmation that the sequel will feature a fully fledged campaign, according to a report from IGN. Many fans were disappointed that the 2015 edition of Star Wars: Battlefront lacked a meaty single-player mode, so this news will no doubt be warmly received.

The call also confirmed that “more heroes and characters” would be included in the new game. EA and DICE will have plenty of familiar faces to choose from, because the sequel will apparently buck the trend established by its predecessor and include content from multiple eras of the Star Wars universe.

This means that the sequel to 2015’s Star Wars: Battlefront won’t be confined to the period of time depicted in the original trilogy of movies. However, EA was reticent to offer up any more details regarding which eras would be featured in this year’s game.

Since the second installment in the rebooted Battlefront franchise is expected to release around the same time Star Wars — Episode VIII: The Last Jedi hits theaters, it would make sense for the the time period covered by the ongoing trilogy of films to be included. There’s some doubt as to whether the prequel trilogy will get the same treatment, given that Disney is seemingly eager to avoid reminding fans of those movies’ existence.

Star Wars Battlefront was a fun, faithful take on the Star Wars universe that was ultimately undercut by a lack of key content at launch. It seems like EA and DICE are doing everything possible to ensure that its sequel is a bigger, better experience — but the proof will be in the pudding when the game launches later this year.