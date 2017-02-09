She’s as cold as ice: New ‘Street Fighter V’ character Kolin arrives February 28

Why it matters to you Street Fighter fans will be glad to know when their next new character will arrive -- February 28 -- and when they can expect more news after that.

The latest addition to Street Fighter V‘s roster is Kolin, an Eastern European fighter arriving February 28 as part of the game’s second season of character DLC.

And her name is apparently pronounced “Colleen,” so please don’t say it like “colon,” or she might show up and freeze you with her icy powers. They don’t call her “the Phantasm of Snow and Ice” for nothing.

Kolin first appeared in Street Fighter III: New Generation as a non-playable character in service to the game’s antagonist, Gill. Her addition to SFV marks the first time she’s appeared as part of the series’ playable roster.

Her fighting style involves quick slashes and ice powers, according to the official Capcom Unity blog post:

“Kolin excels in the Russian martial art of Systema, utilizing the opponent’s momentum against them and executing various slash-like attacks and knife hand strikes. Gill has bestowed upon her the power of ice, allowing her to augment her fight style with frigid blasts and deadly icicles. She is often heard speaking condescendingly towards her opponents, knowing they don’t stand a chance before her, let alone Gill.

“Where did her hatred of Shadaloo come from and how did she originally become involved with Gill? Be sure to check out her character story to find out!

The post also shows off some of Kolin’s alternate costumes, including a miniskirt/suit combo and a black night-ops outfit.”

Kolin is the second character in the second wave of Street Fighter V character DLC, following Street Fighter II Turbo‘s Akuma. These two and four additional “completely new” characters are available as part of the season 2 character pass, which is a $30 additional purchase.

The Capcom blog post promised more info on the remaining four characters in the season 2 pass every other month starting in February, with more announcements, including SFV balance changes, coming soon.