‘Super Mario Run’ will jump onto Android phones in March

Considering that Android has a larger install base than iOS, it’s always surprising when companies choose to launch their apps on the Apple operating system first, but that happened once again with Super Mario Run. The incredibly popular game quickly shot to the top of the charts and broke all sorts of download records and may well be set to do the same again when it launches on Android in March this year.

Although Nintendo resisted the urge to port any of its popular franchises to the mobile sphere for many years, perhaps fearing that it would impact sales in its handheld business, it finally relented in 2016, and that proved to be a smart move. In just days Super Mario Run became the quickest growing app ever and earned the company millions of dollars in no time at all.

When Super Mario Run launches on Android in March it will no doubt do the same again and could begin a year for Nintendo that is peppered with mobile releases, helping keep it in the spotlight as it looks to build momentum for its new Switch console, which isn’t far from release either.

The announcement for Super Mario Run on Android came from the official Japanese Nintendo Twitter account, which not only broke the news, but linked us to a pre-register page for the game on the Google Play store. Registering your interest will send you an email when the game is available to play.

Exactly like its iOS version, the game will be free-to-try, in that you can play the first three levels for free, but have to cough up $10 after that for full access to the game. That means all of the levels, the Kingdom Builder feature, Toad Rally, and Friendly Run mode.

While Nintendo did take some flak for its rather high, $10 price for unlocking the main game, some did like the idea of not being bugged with micro-transactions, as is common on cheaper apps. However there is some suggestion that only a few percent of those who downloaded the game paid up to play more. Although it was enough to earn Nintendo a pretty penny, it will be interesting to see if the game’s financial success is improved on Android.