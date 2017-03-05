There’s a hidden message to gamers in the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Why it matters to you It's cool seeing companies like Nintendo make a small nod to gamers in unique ways.

If you’re playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, you might want to tilt the right stick back to reveal a hidden message. A Japanese gamer revealed on Twitter that he unearthed a hidden message behind the right stick on the Pro Controller.

Pulling back the stick, gamers can see the message “THX2 ALLGAMEFANS!” written in a bold pixel-like font.

More: Nintendo’s Switch is one console you can take everywhere — here’s what you need to know

Nintendo has a strong history of inserting Easter eggs for its most hardcore fans. Smaller surprises include placing characters reminiscent of Mario and Star Fox in F-Zero X on the Nintendo 64. Other notable examples were the dungeons in the first Legend of Zelda on the Nintendo Entertainment System being shaped into letters spelling out Zelda.

Third party games have also payed homage to Nintendo’s past. In Lego City Undercover on the Wii U, if a player hijacks a bus, they’ll find that the bus is called Epona. That’s the name of Link’s trusted stallion in the Legend of Zelda series. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, if players go digging around the Estate multiplayer map, they can find a game titled Italian Plumber: Princess Rescue, an obvious nod to the Mario series.

The Switch is Nintendo’s latest video game console; a console-handheld hybrid that was released on March 3. The concept seems to have resonated well with fans, as the original trailer has already amassed more than 28 million views. For many gamers, being able to play the recent Legend of Zelda game was a major draw. Currently, the game sits at a 98 on Metacritic. It stands as the fourth highest game ever on the website.

The Switch has only been out for a few days, and gamers will continue to hunt for more secrets.