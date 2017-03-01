Multitalented Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can connect to your PC via Bluetooth

Why it matters to you The Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch isn't restricted to being used with the console itself, making it a much more useful peripheral.

The biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch is its attempt to combine the strengths of a portable system and a home console, thanks to its unique Joy-Con controllers. However, owners will also be able to opt for a more traditional input device in the form of the Pro Controller, a gamepad that we now know is compatible with plenty of other hardware.

The Pro Controller can be synced with a PC using the Windows Bluetooth Settings menu, according to a report from IGN. This means that PC gamers can use the pad as an alternative to the mouse and keyboard for games that are tailored to a console control scheme.

However, there are some limitations to its connectivity. The Pro Controller can only connect to a PC via Bluetooth, rather than using its USB Type-C cable, and there’s no capacity to charge the device using said cable while a Bluetooth connection is active.

YouTube user DreWoof has also been testing the limits of the Pro Controller’s connectivity. Steam’s Big Picture mode is said to work with the controller, although certain games aren’t playable, depending on the controller input styles that they support on an individual basis. DreWoof also managed to pair the Pro Controller with an Android device, but in some cases input was too laggy for any practical usage.

Confirmation that the Pro Controller can connect to a range of devices via Bluetooth won’t have gamers rushing out to buy the pad, but it’s a nice bonus for Switch owners who were buying the peripheral anyway.

It’s relatively easy to connect a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller to a PC, but doing the same with the Wii U Pro Controller required a bit of legwork. It’s good to see Nintendo achieving parity with its biggest competition, even if its with regards to a minor piece of functionality.