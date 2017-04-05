SwitchCharge promises to fix two of Nintendo Switch’s biggest problems

Why it matters to you SwitchCharge looks like it will fix two of the Nintendo Switch's biggest problems, and it's easily removable for docked play.

Playing the Nintendo Switch in its portable configuration is an absolute blast thanks to the system’s Joy-Con controllers and crisp display, but you won’t be able to do so for very long. In just three hours, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can drain your battery completely. InDemand Design’s SwitchCharge portable charger aims to fix that — and gives you a nice stand to go with it.

Using a two-part “quick lock” design, the SwitchCharge attaches to the back of the Nintendo Switch and provides an additional 12,000mAh of power, which is nearly three times that of the system’s built-in battery pack. InDemand Design claims that it was able to get more than 10 hours of playtime out of Breath of the Wild, with Shovel Knight lasting for more than 14 hours. The battery can fully charge the Switch in about three hours. Once you’re home and wish to place your Switch back in its dock, all you have to do is pull up on the top section of the SwitchCharge and pop your system out.

The SwitchCharge also offers a replacement for the cheap, fragile kickstand that comes attached to the back of the system. The beefier design features supports on both sides, is adjustable, and doesn’t hinder access to the SwitchCharge’s charging port. It even comes with two game cartridge slots built into the back, should you be traveling with your system but leave your case behind.

InDemand Design is currently hoping to raise $80,000 on IndieGogo in order to make the SwitchCharge a reality. Early backers who donate at least $75 will receive a SwitchCharge by August of this year. A SwitchCharge carrying case, designed to hold the console, the charger, the Joy-Con controllers, and an additional 10 games, is also expected to arrive at the same time.