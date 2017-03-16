Bandai Namco will bring two guest characters to ‘Tekken 7’ as post-launch DLC

Why it matters to you Tekken X Street Fighter is virtually dead, but two guest characters could possibly give fans the chance to enjoy Street Fighter characters with Tekken rules.

Two characters from other franchises will find themselves in Tekken 7, according to press release from Bandai Namco outlining post-launch content for the upcoming fighter. The guest characters will be available as paid DLC, one in winter 2017 and the second next spring, and each will come with their own special stage and unique costumes.

Bandai Namco didn’t say from which franchise(s) the characters would hail, but it wouldn’t be surprising if both of them came from Capcom’s Street Fighter franchise. After all, one Street Fighter character, Akuma, is already confirmed as an alternate final boss in Tekken 7.

Since Bandai Namco decided not to reveal the characters’ origins, it is possible that the guest characters could be outside of the Street Fighter universe. Our guess is fans would be happy either way, as it’s been five years since the franchises collided in Street Fighter X Tekken, and it doesn’t seem as if the planned Tekken X Street Fighter will ever see the light of day.

In addition to the two guest characters, Bandai Namco announced that a new game mode and more than 50 new costumes will arrive this summer, shortly after the game’s launch June 2. All three batches of DLC will be included in the game’s season pass, but can also be purchased separately. The benefit of purchasing the season pass — besides an expected discount versus purchasing individually — is 35 exclusive metallic costumes.

Tekken 7 has been a long time coming. The game originally released in Japanese arcades in 2015. In 2016, an updated arcade version dubbed Tekken 7: Fated Retribution was released. Fated Retribution was then updated and modified for console and PC release, originally slated for early 2017 before getting pushed back to June.

When it arrives, 20 of the game’s planned 38 already named characters will be playable, with the rest expected to arrive in waves. The two guest characters round the number of fighters out to 40.

Tekken 7 launches June 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. PlayStation 4 owners will receive an exclusive Jukebox mode, which lets you mashup songs from the franchise to create in-game playlists.