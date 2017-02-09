Never fear: Next episode in Telltale’s ‘Walking Dead’ game series due in March

Why it matters to you Fans of Telltale's games, in particular its Walking Dead series, are always eager for the next episode. Fortunately, they will only have to wait till next month.

The next episode of Telltale’s The Walking Dead, the popular adventure game series based on Robert Kirkman’s graphic novels and the AMC show of the same name, will arrive in March, the developer announced Thursday.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead is currently in its third season, subtitled “A New Frontier.” The third episode is called “Above the Law” and will arrive some time after March 3, the date for the physical retail launch of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier.

The Walking Dead Season 3 picks up the story of Clementine, who’s been a main character since Telltale’s original Walking Dead game, plus one other main protagonist, Javier “Javi” Garcia. The third episode’s official description reads thus: “The group is faced with a shocking revelation after arriving in Richmond. Developments will further agitate tension from Javier’s past.”

Any other story details would likely be considered spoilers, but suffice it to say that the zombie apocalypse still sucks. “Above the Law” will be followed by two more season 3 episodes, to be released at unknown dates.

The Walking Dead put Telltale on the map, and is likely still the studio’s most well-regarded series. But the developer, made up largely of former LucasArts devs who worked on some of its most beloved PC adventure games, has been perfecting its story-driven formula since its formation in 2004. After creating a variety of other licensed games for properties like CSI, Sam & Max, Wallace & Gromit, Back to the Future, and Jurassic Park, Telltale struck the right balance with The Walking Dead, and has since moved on to successful games in the worlds of Batman, Game of Thrones, Fables, Borderlands, and Minecraft. A Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale game, announced in 2016, is expected out this year as well.

The first two episodes of The Walking Dead Season 3 are available now, with the physical retail version arriving March 3. Only the first two episodes will included on the game’s disc release, with subsequent episodes, including episode 3, becoming available as DLC when they’re ready.