Telltale’s latest episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ exposes The New Frontier

Why it matters to you The latest season of The Walking Dead raises many questions regarding Clementine's past and fans are eagerly awaiting answers.

Developer Telltale Games announced that the latest chapter of its episodic adventure game series The Walking Dead: Season 3 will launch by the end of March and fans can expect answers to many long-standing questions regarding its playable cast.

In particular, the new episode promises revelations regarding starring character Clementine’s involvement with The New Frontier, a separate group of survivors that has taken over Richmond but holds dark secrets at its core.

Telltale Games has produced many episodic series based on popular film, TV, and comic book franchises, but few match the popularity of its adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead. Putting players in control of a handful of survivors following a zombie outbreak, The Walking Dead features narrative twists and turns throughout that are dictated by the choices that players make throughout the adventure.

As in previous episodes of The Walking Dead, decisions are recorded and recalled at specific plot points, meaning that players can expect their actions to have ramifications that span episodes and even seasons. Telltale itself also tracks player choices at key decision points, documenting the most popular decision paths among the game’s player base at large via statistics that pop up at the conclusion of each chapter.

As Telltale winds its way toward The Walking Dead: Season 3‘s conclusion, the studio is currently ramping up production on its next project, an adaptation of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Fans recently got a glimpse at an early version of Guardians of the Galaxy at South by Southwest, where the game was playable on a massive scale as part of Telltale’s Crowd Play initiative.

The third episode of The Walking Dead: Season 3 launches digitally for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PCs, and mobile platforms on March 28.