Telltale’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ episode one launches on April 18

The Mad Titan's inclusion in episode one signals that Telltale is keeping the films in mind with its take on the comedic superhero romp.

Telltale announced that the first episode of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series will arrive April 18. Titled Tangled Up in Blue, the episode will be available for the standard Telltale episode price of $5.

While plot details were not revealed, a new piece of concept art shows a visibly angry Mad Titan (Thanos) taking a swing at Drax. A terrified Groot and an airborne Star-Lord are in the backdrop. Gamora, the fourth member of the Guardians, is noticeably missing. Naturally, she could just be off-screen, but her absence could tie into the plot somehow. Given the title and the presence of the Mad Titan, though, it’s safe to say that we know the main focus of the episode from this image, but we’ll know more once the official trailer drops this Thursday at 9 a.m. (PT).

Users will have the option to purchase each episode individually or opt for the season pass. Like most recent Telltale games, Guardians of the Galaxy will be split into five episodes. If you purchase the season pass digitally, you will spend $20 instead of $25. PlayStation Plus owners can get the season pass for $16 and will also receive an exclusive theme for pre-ordering. Those who prefer physical editions can nab one on May 2 for $30 and receive all of the episodes as they release.

We know that the overarching narrative involves an all-powerful artifact desired by both the Guardians and the yet-to-be-named female villain. While the premise isn’t exactly the same as the first film, there are certainly some similarities. With the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 coming just weeks after episode one arrives, we will just have to wait and see which facets, if any, are influenced by the sequel in the remaining four episodes.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. A retail leak has suggested that the game will also come to Nintendo Switch, but that has not been confirmed by Telltale.