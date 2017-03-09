Still divided: ‘The Division’ will get two more expansions in 2017

Why it matters to you Ubisoft is taking the Rainbow Six Siege approach with The Division, adding two more expansions for free.

Ghost Recon: Wildland’s might be taking up the majority of your Tom Clancy third-person shooting time these days, but you shouldn’t forget about last year’s smash hit The Division. The game is getting two more content expansions in 2017, and both of them will be completely free to all players.

The first of these expansions, which is still unnamed, will focus on keeping players routinely playing with an “event system” that features “unique vanity items that will only be available” through these time-sensitive challenges. The content update will also add a way for players to more quickly switch between different loadouts, as well as an in-game achievement system.

The second expansion will not add any more main story missions, but creative director Julian Gerighty told the UbiBlog that they will still feature “narrative content” to continue to flesh out the game’s world — with the continued success of Rainbow Six Siege and the launch of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, we wouldn’t be surprised to see The Division attempt to tie itself in some way to the rest of the series, though its post-apocalyptic setting could pose a challenge.

The Division launched last March with a season pass that gave players access to three expansion packs released over the course of 2016 and the beginning of 2017. The first of these, Underground, explored the chaotic sewers of New York City, while Survival sees a group of Division agents fighting against encroaching enemy forces after they run out of supplies. The final paid expansion, Last Stand, launched on February 28, and features both a new competitive mode as well as the “Incursion” Stolen Signal.

Given the game’s continued legs, Ubisoft is likely to continue supporting The Division for the foreseeable future. A film adaptation starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain is also in the works, as are films based on the Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell franchises.