Tips and tricks on getting the most out of your PlayStation 4

Whether you just bought a PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR, or you’ve been playing a classic model for the last three years, there are still a few things you may not know about Sony’s flagship system. We have a few tips and tricks to help you make the most of Sony’s flagship console, and since the system will continue to grow and evolve as new features are added via updates, we’ll continue to add to this list, so check back often. Until then, read on.

Color coded

One of the most distinctive features of the DualShock 4 controller is the light bar on the top. There are a few reasons for it being there, including recreating Move functionality, as well as offering developers the chance to use it in gameplay. Killzone: Shadow Falls, for example, uses different colors to indicate your health. When you have four controllers paired to a single system, however, they each feature their own color identification. Player one will always be blue, player two is red, three is green, and four is pink.