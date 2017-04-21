Six-year-old RPG ‘Two Worlds II’ to receive two new expansions

Why it matters to you Despite its many flaws, 'Two Worlds II' was a commercial success, and perhaps the two new expansions will bring the franchise closer to being a quality Elder Scrolls substitute ahead of the third entry.

Two Worlds II — yes, Two Worlds II — will receive two new, lengthy expansions this year, according to publisher TopWare Interactive. The first of the two expansions, Call of the Tenebrae, drops May 25.

Here’s what to expect:

“Two Worlds 2: Call of the Tenebrae plunges the Hero into a decades-old mystery and a battle against a hideous, ancient evil known as The Tenebrae. The stakes have never been higher, but our hero won’t face this threat alone. Friends and foes both new and old await you, as you fight to discover the truth behind a powerful secret that will shake the Two Worlds universe to its core.”

Call of the Tenebrae includes a ten-plus hour adventure, and will be available as both an add-on for $10 or as a standalone title for those who don’t own a copy of the base game for $15. Players will travel to new areas populated with different enemies, which can be disposed of with fresh weapons. The game will also receive a face-lift with a “major HD engine update.”

The second expansion, Shattered Embrace, is expected this holiday.

A season pass will be available that includes both expansions, a pair of multiplayer maps, and additional content. A price has not been set for the pass at this time.

The expansions will only be available on PC, Mac, and Linux, so players who still have a PS3 or Xbox 360 copy of the 2011 game are out of luck.

New content for Two Worlds II, specifically Call of the Tenebrae, was originally announced last year, but it missed its summer 2016 release date, and we hadn’t heard anything about it since.

While it may seem odd to bring out new DLC for a game as dated as Two Worlds II, TopWare Interactive probably wants to reacquaint players with its sprawling open world.

A third entry in the Two Worlds franchise is currently in the early stages of development at Reality Pump. While many have characterized the franchise as an Elder Scrolls knockoff, there’s no denying that Two Worlds II vastly improved on its widely panned 2007 predecessor.