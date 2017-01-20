Worlds collide as ‘Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3’ hits Xbox One, PC in March

Why it matters to you Ultimate Marvel vs, Capcom 3 should give players a nice appetizer before its full sequel arrives later this year.

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, an enhanced version of Capcom’s acclaimed world-colliding fighting game, will make its way onto the Xbox One and PC this March after first arriving digitally to the PlayStation 4 store.

The game comes with 50 characters across both the Marvel and Capcom universes, including Wolverine, Street Fighter’s Ryu, Resident Evil’s Chris Redfield, Iron Man, and Rocket Raccoon. The game also includes all DLC stages and costumes, as well as a digital copy of the Marvel vs. Capcom Official Complete Works art book. It runs at a full 60 frames per second and 1080p resolution across both current-generation platforms as well as PC.

More: Watch Iron Man fight Mega Man in new Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite trailer

If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know a physical version is also on the way. It will arrive a few weeks after the digital version on March 31 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, retails for $30, and includes “updated cover art” as well as an exclusive comic. The comic is new — not the one included in the earlier collector’s editions of Marvel vs Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds — is 10 pages long, and features the work of Marvel artists Sean Chen and Gerardo Sandoval.

Marvel fans hoping to play with any X-Men characters would be wise to pick up Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, as the characters look like they won’t available in the upcoming sequel, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. No final release date has been revealed for the upcoming game, but it is expected to launch at some point in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Capcom’s last fighting game, Street Fighter V, skipped the Xbox One completely last year.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 hits Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 7 for $25. The physical version will set you back an extra $5 and releases on March 31.