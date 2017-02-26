Naughty Dog knows “nothing” about R-rated ‘Uncharted’ movie script

Why it matters to you Naughty Dog's lack of involvement with the movie, and an R-rated script, sounds troubling.

It seems that the team behind the Uncharted movie isn’t talking to video game studio Naughty Dog. In a Twitter exchange, Uncharted series writer Neil Druckmann confirmed that he, nor the studio, has had any contact with the writer for the Uncharted movie who has penned a rated-R script.

In an interview with ComingSoon, Uncharted movie writer Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, The Grey) discussed his recently finished script. “When I wrote ‘Uncharted,’ I didn’t spare the rod. I wrote it the way the video game is. They swear in the game, they’re kinda foul-mouthed and I kept all that stuff intact and I definitely didn’t write it as a PG-13 movie, I wrote it the way that movie should be written,” said Carnahan.

But it was Carnahan’s interview with Collider that prompted Druckmann to respond. “I’m very happy with the script, and listen it was important that I got Amy Hennig’s approval, her and Nolan North, and what I’ve heard is the Naughty Dog guys are really happy with it. But who knows? That could be like Donald Trump hearing something; that may not be true at all,” said Carnahan.

Turns out it wasn’t true at all as per Druckmann on Twitter.

No one at Naughty Dog has read the script. No idea what the movie is about let alone its tone. https://t.co/lc64Pevqyk — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 23, 2017

A recent quote from the writer of the Uncharted film. We know nothing about the film. Wish he'd stop implying that he has our support. pic.twitter.com/He1AHK53TI — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 25, 2017

Regardless of Druckmann’s response, according to Carnahan, Sony seems to be happy with the new script. “The script went in, the script got huge, it got a big round of applause at Sony, they were very, very happy with it,” Carnahan told Collider.

Usually movie studios are hesitant to make R-rated movies as PG-13 movies tend to sell better at the box office. “The Matrix movies were all R-rated. I never understood the metric for, ‘This will make X-amount more if it were PG-13.’ PG-13 in a lot of ways is a cop out, and I think its been exposed as such,” Carnahan told ComingSoon. All the Uncharted games have received Teen ratings.

If Sony does release an Uncharted movie, Carnahan wants to ensure that its action sequences are just as crazy as in the games. “No, they [Sony] let me kinda do my thing. I probably wrote four of the biggest, f***in’ craziest action sequences I think I’ve ever written in that movie. I used the Uncharted games as a template but not using any one specifically, because those sequences have already been done beautifully. There’s no point in just transposing them to film, you’ve gotta come up with new sh*t, so that’s what I did. It was a great challenge but it was a lot of fun.”

At the moment, there’s no set release date for the Uncharted movie, but filming is expected to begin this Spring.