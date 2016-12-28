Star Trek fans can board the Enterprise-D in a new ‘Halo 5: Forge’ creation

Like most modern first-person shooter titles, Halo 5: Guardians boasts an action-packed single-player campaign and a swathe of multiplayer options — but it also features Forge mode, a set of tools that players can use to exercise their creativity. At this point, power users have become incredibly adept at building with Forge mode, and their work is truly a sight to behold.

One such standout is Parker Hall, better known as Starship Forge among the Halo community. Previously, Hall has created detailed recreations of sci-fi subject matter, ranging from an Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars, to a Proton Pack from Ghostbusters, to the planet of Trenzalore from Doctor Who. Now, he’s turned his attention to Star Trek.

Hall has used Forge mode to create a map based on the Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The map includes notable locations like the bridge, engineering, and the transporter bay at approximately one-half scale, according to a report from Glixel.

Star Trek fans will no doubt be eager to download the map simply to wander around the halls of the Enterprise-D for themselves. However, Hall has even built an alternate version of the map that features a full-fledged minigame for them to complete.

In this minigame, the Enterprise-D acts as the setting for a brief mission inspired by the Choose Your Own Adventure series of books that was popular in the 1980s. Players are presented with three choices, with one option leading to their survival, and the other two lead to certain death.

Anyone who owns the game can access Hall’s content by accessing his profile page via Halo Waypoint. The Enterprise-D map is listed under its official designation as the USS Enterprise NCC 1701D, while the minigame is called Warp Core Breach.