Guy completes entire Wii library, and it’s massive

Why it matters to you While a lot of the games on Wii weren't very good, there were tons of hidden gems that this collector brings to light.

Your stack of old Wii games pales in comparison to this guy’s collection. A Nintendo Age forum user who goes by Nintendo Twizer has posted pictures of his entire Wii library collection, and it’s ridiculous.

According to Nintendo Twizer, the Wii had 1,262 game releases in North America. His collection doesn’t include variants, like different cover arts, collector’s editions, or Nintendo Selects, which were discounted re-releases of popular games. It also doesn’t include demo discs or games that were released in two-packs later on, like the Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy bundle.

For Nintendo Twizer, this was by far his most expansive collecting quest to date. With over 1,000 titles available for the Wii, it was four times the size of a Nintendo 64 set. As with any console, many of the games released on the Wii were not very good. Fans refer to these games as “shovel ware,” or games that were hastily made and shoveled out the door to make a quick dollar. Considering the Wii has sold over 100 million units to date, it’s no surprise that so many companies were creating content to take a slice of the Wii pie.

Nintendo Twizer also made a list of what he considers to be the most rare Wii games. Unlike what most fans would expect, his top-10 rarest Wii games didn’t include highly sought after titles like Xenoblade Chronicles, The Last Story, Dokapon Kingdom, Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawns, or Godzilla Unleashed. In fact, none of these games even broke into Nintendo Twizer’s top-40 rarest Wii games.

The top-10 rarest Wii games from least to greatest are:

101 in 1 Sports Party Mega Mix

2 for 1 Power Pack: Kawasaki Jet Ski/Summer Sports

Lucha Libre Heroes Del Ring

Cyberbike Cycling Sports

American Mensa Academy

Atreveta A Sonar

Maximum Racing: Super Truck Racing

2 for 1 Power Pack: Indianapolis 500/WWII Aces

Maximum Racing: Super Karts

2 for 1 Power Pack: Winter Blast/Summer Sports

For those thinking of becoming a Wii collector, now would be the time to start shopping as interest in the system is currently low, meaning games should be cheap.