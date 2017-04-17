You can try out Project Scorpio at Microsoft’s Xbox Fanfest in June

Why it matters to you Microsoft's Project Scorpio was recently revealed to be the most powerful home console and now you have a chance to try it out months before its release.

Microsoft announced details for this year’s Xbox Fanfest. The three-day event will run from June 11 to June 13 in Los Angeles and leads directly into this year’s Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3). Fanfest gives consumers the chance to try out upcoming Microsoft games and hardware and this year, that will include the much-anticipated Project Scorpio.

Attendees for the Xbox E3 briefing on June 11, and receive a “custom-built backpack full of gaming swag.” On June 12, you will be granted access to upcoming Microsoft exclusives and AAA fall titles, and yes, Project Scorpio. Considering Microsoft is expected to dedicate a sizable portion of its E3 content to the Scorpio, it would not be surprising if most, if not all, of the games shown will be played on Scorpio.

Sounds pretty neat, right? If you want to secure a spot at the Fanfest, you will have to be vigilant.

There are only 500 spots available, 400 of which will be available on a “first-come, first-serve” basis starting Wednesday. The tickets will be available to purchase in waves over the course of the day, starting at 6 a.m. (PT). Microsoft has not revealed how many of the 400 will be available in the first wave and when the other waves will occur, but it is safe to say that tickets will sell out in a flash. To stay abreast with ticket allotments throughout the day, pay close attention to the official Xbox Twitter account and #XboxFanFest. Microsoft noted that you need a credit card to reserve a spot, but that your card won’t be charged for the reservation. However, there is a cancellation fee if you back out.

The last 100 tickets will be doled out in currently undisclosed promotions and giveaways leading up to the Fanfest.

For more info on the Xbox Fanfest, check out Microsoft’s FAQ. Last year, attendees were also given passes to E3. While Microsoft hasn’t disclosed if the same will be true this year, it has noted that there’s “lots of surprises in store for our fans this year.”