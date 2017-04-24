Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 ‘Slim’: Which mid-generation console upgrade is worth your money?

More than seven years passed between the release of the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4, but now it seems that Sony, and rival Microsoft, have opted for a new business model — one where the release of new hardware doesn’t necessarily antiquate the consoles (and games) that consumers already possess.

Though the PlayStation 4 originally launched with one standard configuration, there are now two different options for players to choose from. The PlayStation 4 Pro boasts some updated hardware that’ll allows gamers to play certain titles in upscaled 4K resolution, with support for high dynamic resolution (HDR) settings and improved framerates. The PlayStation 4 “slim” — which replaced the original PlayStation 4 in stores — features a svelte new frame to house the same hardware that lived in the original PS4, plus some minor ergonomic design tweaks.

The upgrade Xbox One dubbed “Project Scorpio” won’t release until this holiday, but players can pick up the Xbox One S, a smaller version of the original Xbox One that features a boosted GPU which allows the system to render Blu-Ray discs and certain streaming media in 4K resolution. The Xbox One S has largely replaced the original Xbox One on store shelves.

Though these new additions to the Xbox and PlayStation console families aren’t exactly groundbreaking, they represent excellent value for anyone looking to purchase their first “next-gen” gaming system. If you’re considering adding one of these bad boys to your entertainment center at home, read on to find out which console we think deserves your hard-earned money.

Specs