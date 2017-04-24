Digital Trends
Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 ‘Slim’: Which mid-generation console upgrade is worth your money?

By
More than seven years passed between the release of the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4, but now it seems that Sony, and rival Microsoft, have opted for a new business model — one where the release of new hardware doesn’t necessarily antiquate the consoles (and games) that consumers already possess.

Though the PlayStation 4 originally launched with one standard configuration, there are now two different options for players to choose from. The PlayStation 4 Pro boasts some updated hardware that’ll allows gamers to play certain titles in upscaled 4K resolution, with support for high dynamic resolution (HDR) settings and improved framerates. The PlayStation 4 “slim” — which replaced the original PlayStation 4 in stores — features a svelte new frame to house the same hardware that lived in the original PS4, plus some minor ergonomic design tweaks.

The upgrade Xbox One dubbed “Project Scorpio” won’t release until this holiday, but players can pick up the Xbox One S, a smaller version of the original Xbox One that features a boosted GPU which allows the system to render Blu-Ray discs and certain streaming media in 4K resolution. The Xbox One S has largely replaced the original Xbox One on store shelves.

Though these new additions to the Xbox and PlayStation console families aren’t exactly groundbreaking, they represent excellent value for anyone looking to purchase their first “next-gen” gaming system. If you’re considering adding one of these bad boys to your entertainment center at home, read on to find out which console we think deserves your hard-earned money.

Specs

Xbox One S

PlayStation 4 Slim

Dimensions

16.9″ x 11.5″ x 4.5″ (WxHxD)

 10″ x 11″ x 1.5″ (WxHxD)
Weight 6.4 lbs 4.6 lbs
Processor CPU: 1.75GHz AMD Jaguar eight-core
GPU: 1.4 T-FLOPS, 12 compute units @ 914MHz		 CPU: Eight-core X86 AMD Jaguar
GPU: 1.84 T-FLOPS, AMD Radeon Graphics Core Next Engine
Memory 8GB DDR3 RAM + 32MB eSRAM @ 219GB/s 8GB GDDR5 RAM
Hard Drive Built-in, up to 2TB HDD Built-in, 1TB HDD. Older models included 500GB.
AV Output HDMI 1.4 in/out, 4K, and 1080p support; Optical output; 4K video upscaling; HDR support HDMI 1.4, Analog-AV out
I/O Output USB 3.0 X 2, AUX Super Speed USB (USB 3.0) X 2
Communication Ethernet, IEEE 802.11n wireless with Wi-Fi connect Ethernet (10BASE-T,100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T), Bluetooth 2.1 (EDR), 5GHz IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Controller Updated Xbox One controller (includes Bluetooth connectivity and improved wireless range) 1000amAh DualShock 4 (210g, six-axis motion sensing, 2 Point Touch Pad)
Camera 512 x 424-pixel infrared depth sensor and 1080p camera (Kinect — adapter required) Dual 1280×800 @ 60Hz, 640×400 @ 120Hz, 320×192 @ 240Hz pixel cameras (PlayStation Camera)
Optical Drive DVD/4K-capable Blu-Ray BD 6xCAV, DVD 8xCAV
4K/HDR 4K video streaming and Blu-Ray playback, HDR support for select titles, 4K upscaling for games HDR support for select titles
Price $300-$400, depending on size of hard drive Starting at $300
Availability  Available now  Available now
DT Review  3.5 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars
