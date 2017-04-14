Xbox One vs. PS4: Which console is king in 2017?

The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have been out for a few years now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve made the next-gen jump yet. If you’re still on the fence, we’re willing to bet you probably have a few questions. Perhaps you’ve caught some of the ongoing debate between Xbox and PlayStation diehards, or are merely new to gaming and aren’t sure what distinguishes Microsoft’s flagship console from Sony’s offering. While there are certainly pros and cons to each, they’re also remarkably similar in some important ways — and drastically different in others.

Though the original versions of both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are technically outdated at this point, thanks to the arrival of the Xbox One S and the PS4 Slim. You can buy both of these new and improved consoles for the console’s standard $300 price, but the original models are still out there as well. At this point, you should only buy a first-generation Xbox One or PS4 used or on sale. We’ve put together a detailed analysis of each console’s game selection, performance, design, user interface, controllers, and more.

Spec Comparison