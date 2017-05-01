Xbox One vs. Project Scorpio: Which should you buy?

One of the biggest reasons to upgrade to a new console generation is power. Better graphics, better processing capabilities – all of it leads to bigger and better-looking games. With its upcoming new version of the Xbox One, codenamed “Project Scorpio,” Microsoft wants to convince you that adding more technical firepower shouldn’t be reserved for new consoles.

While the Scorpio is a still an Xbox One, it’s heftier, faster, more powerful under the hood. It’s the younger sibling with years worth of extra development and planning behind it and should, in theory, offer substantial performance and feature improvements over its predecessor. But is it worth buying over the affordable original?

While we won’t be able to judge Project Scorpio fully and fairly until we get out hands on the hardware itself and take it for a spin, thanks to a recent report from Digital Foundry, we now have enough specs to help you get a sense of just how big a jump you would make by upgrading from an Xbox One or Xbox One S to Project Scorpio.

Specs