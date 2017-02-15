Microsoft teases Xbox ‘Project Scorpio’ reveal coming at E3 2017

Why it matters to you Xbox fans will soon get the full scoop on a refreshed console that promises to rival Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro.

Microsoft has told Xbox fans to “brace for big news” at the E3 event this June in Los Angeles, signaling that the company is planning a full reveal for its upcoming 4K-capable Xbox console, code-named “Project Scorpio.”

The upcoming reveal promises to shed light on many hardware-specific details that have remained shrouded in mystery since the console was first announced — and 4K resolution support appears to be at the forefront of Microsoft’s upcoming marketing strategy.

More: Microsoft: Expect native 4K gaming with Project Scorpio

First announced at E3 in 2016, Project Scorpio is an upgraded version of Microsoft’s current-generation Xbox One console. Claiming that Project Scorpio is “the most powerful console ever,” Microsoft revealed that it will support all existing Xbox One games and accessories, in addition to 4K displays and virtual reality technology.

“The next step-change for gamers and developers must deliver true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR experiences to the console,” Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s head of Xbox, said in 2016. “When it ships next year, Project Scorpio will be our most powerful console ever built, specifically to lead the industry into a future in which true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR are the standard, not an exception.”

Spencer continued: “Project Scorpio will be the first console with 6 teraflops of power, which will empower the world’s greatest game creators to fully embrace true 4K gaming without sacrificing quality, generate premier VR experiences without sacrificing performance, and {put] greater graphic fidelity in the hands of the world’s best game creators.”

More: Xbox Scorpio will cost more than Xbox One S, Phil Spencer confirms

Rival console manufacturer Sony recently released a similar upgrade for its PlayStation 4 console that updates select games with higher-resolution textures and 4K resolution support. Compared to previous hardware iterations, the PlayStation 4 Pro boasts an upgraded GPU and a faster CPU clock speed.

Microsoft’s Scorpio promises to follow a similar path, as indicated by a single teaser image released Wednesday that features an Xbox logo and the text “4K.” More details will be revealed when Microsoft’s pre-E3 press conference kicks off at 2 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 11.