One-month Xbox Live membership goes for $1 during upcoming spring sale

Why it matters to you Xbox owners who haven't yet upgraded to a Gold subscription may be tempted by this discount -- everyone else loves a good sale.

On Friday, Microsoft announced the 2017 Xbox store spring sale, which will see games and more discounted through the platform’s digital storefront from Tuesday through April 17. Xbox Live Gold subscribers will receive additional discounts as well.

The biggest news for any Xbox 360 or Xbox One owners who somehow haven’t yet upgraded to an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be that starting now, until April 17, Gold subscription upgrades go for just $1 for the first month. Xbox Live Gold normally goes for anywhere from $5 to $10 per month, depending how many months you buy at once, so that could be considered a sizeable discount for some users.

There are of course a ton of games going on sale, plus an assortment of movies, apps, music, and TV, but the other surprise is that Xbox Design Lab custom controllers will be discounted $15 off their usual price of $80. If you’ve had the perfect design in mind for a while, looks like Tuesday will be the time to make it a reality.

And then, of course, there are the games. The video above calls out a handful of marquee titles and briefly flashes the box art for many more. These are, in no particular order:

Overwatch

Watch Dogs 2

Battlefield 1

Forza Horizon 3

Titanfall 2

Halo Wars 2

FIFA 17

The Escapists

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition

BioShock Infinite

NBA 2K17

Ratchet and Clank

April 11-17

Red Dead Redemption

Ryse: Son of Rome

Grant Theft Auto IV

Gears of War 4

Rainbow Six Siege

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Sniper Elite III

Deus Ex Human Revolution

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Grand Theft Auto V

XCOM: Enemy Within

Silence

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

ReCore

Astroneer

There will be many more games on sale, though, as the video specifically says there will be “over 350 offers.” The discounts will run as high as 67 percent, with Xbox Live Gold subscribers taking an addition discount, up to 10 percent more. Sometimes it pays to pay.