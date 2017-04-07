One-month Xbox Live membership goes for $1 during upcoming spring sale

Xbox owners who haven't yet upgraded to a Gold subscription may be tempted by this discount -- everyone else loves a good sale.
On Friday, Microsoft announced the 2017 Xbox store spring sale, which will see games and more discounted through the platform’s digital storefront from Tuesday through April 17. Xbox Live Gold subscribers will receive additional discounts as well.
The biggest news for any Xbox 360 or Xbox One owners who somehow haven’t yet upgraded to an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be that starting now, until April 17, Gold subscription upgrades go for just $1 for the first month. Xbox Live Gold normally goes for anywhere from $5 to $10 per month, depending how many months you buy at once, so that could be considered a sizeable discount for some users.
There are of course a ton of games going on sale, plus an assortment of movies, apps, music, and TV, but the other surprise is that Xbox Design Lab custom controllers will be discounted $15 off their usual price of $80. If you’ve had the perfect design in mind for a while, looks like Tuesday will be the time to make it a reality.
And then, of course, there are the games. The video above calls out a handful of marquee titles and briefly flashes the box art for many more. These are, in no particular order:
- Overwatch
- Watch Dogs 2
- Battlefield 1
- Forza Horizon 3
- Titanfall 2
- Halo Wars 2
- FIFA 17
- The Escapists
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- BioShock Infinite
- NBA 2K17
- Ratchet and Clank
- April 11-17
- Red Dead Redemption
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Grant Theft Auto IV
- Gears of War 4
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Sniper Elite III
- Deus Ex Human Revolution
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Grand Theft Auto V
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Silence
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- ReCore
- Astroneer
There will be many more games on sale, though, as the video specifically says there will be “over 350 offers.” The discounts will run as high as 67 percent, with Xbox Live Gold subscribers taking an addition discount, up to 10 percent more. Sometimes it pays to pay.