A split in time? ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ has an alternate ending

Why it matters to you Gamers who enjoy exploring alternative endings will get what they want from Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda franchise is no stranger to split timelines and narrative paradoxes that can make even its most dedicated fans’ heads spin, and it appears that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will make things even more complex. The game features an alternate ending, provided you’re willing to put in a little extra effort.

In an interview with IGN Portugal, longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that the game will sport more than one ending, though he’s tight-lipped on exactly what changes.

“There is an alternate ending if you meet certain criteria. If you do a few things, you may see a different ending,” he said.

In the same interview, Aonuma also confirmed that Link’s trusty steed will also be making an appearance — though this is a very different Zelda game than games like Twilight Princess and Ocarina of Time, some things are best kept the same.

More: Nintendo is done with the Wii U after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The most famous “alternate ending” in the Zelda series thus far occurs after Ocarina of Time. Link’s “child” timeline sees him returning to his younger self after defeating Ganondorf as an adult, eventually setting in motion the events of Majora’s Mask and Twilight Princess. However, in the “adult” timeline, which Link was no longer a part of after being sent back to his childhood, Ganondorf eventually returns and Hyrule is flooded — this sets the stage for The Wind Waker as well as the DS games Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks.

It’s speculated that Breath of the Wild takes place in a third timeline called “Fallen Hero,” which sees Ganondorf — or Ganon — conquering Hyrule with no one to stop him. This timeline also includes A Link to the Past.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is nothing short of the most ambitious game in the entire series. We’re looking forward to getting our hands on it on March 3, when it will be available for both Nintendo Switch as well as the Wii U.