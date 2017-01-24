DT Giveaway: Razer – Black Widow Chroma V2 Gaming Keyboard

For a colorful (and comfortable!) gaming experience, Razer’s BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboard has you covered. Equipped with Razer Green switches for a satisfying clickiness and a magnetic wrist rest that attaches to the bottom for marathon gaming sessions, it’s suited for both casual and professional gamers alike. In partnership with Razer, and in celebration of the official BlackWidow Chroma V2 release today, we’re giving three lucky winners their own full-size RGB-backlit BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboards. Follow the link below to enter!

*Three prizes. Contest limited to participants in U.S. and Canada only.

Also watch: