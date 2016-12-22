Boltt unveiling AI fitness coach, connected shoe, and more at CES 2017

Fitness tracking has taken multiple forms lately. Smart bands are by far the most common, but other companies have created smart shoes or wearable sensors. Boltt Sports Technology is using all three in their triple-threat solution to fitness tracking.

During a press conference at CES 2017, Boltt will unveil its full product line including its AI Health and Fitness Coach, Connected Shoe, Stride Sensor, and Smart Band. By combining all three, users can get the most out of their activity.

Like other smart shoes on the market, the Boltt Connected Shoe has three different sensors that track a wearer’s movements. Information is gathered and analyzed including cadence, speed, steps, velocity, acceleration, distance, power output, and calories burned. By having the sensors in your shoes, the data is much more accurate and adjusts to your workout experience.

If you prefer a different shoe, there is also the Stride Sensor. This little device clips to any standard shoe or ankle band and can gather all the same information as the Connected Shoe.

For a more 24/7 approach, the Smart Band tracks all sorts of daily activity including hourly steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and flights climbed. At night, the band can also keep track of your sleeping patterns. Feeling exhausted after a full eight-hour sleep? The Smart Band will show you how much time was spent in deep, light, or REM sleep.

Connecting everything together is Boltt’s innovative virtual health assistant. Named B, this AI coach will provide users with the information and encouragement they need to push harder during a workout. By analyzing body movements in real time, B can use voice cues to run faster, maintain form, and perform better. By studying eating, sleep, and activity patterns, B’s AI technology learns more about the user the more it is used.

“We have created the first triple-threat connected fitness system and will be demonstrating for the first time to the public at CES,” said project creator Arnav Kishore. “The press conference will allow us to demonstrate to those who are interested in the innovative 360-degree solution how Boltt can improve the way people live and help them live healthier lives.”

There is still a lot to be revealed at CES in just a couple weeks. Check in later for more information about Boltt Sports Technology and its innovative solution to fitness tracking.