Peloton brings connected fitness bike out of the home and into the gym

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, fitness and technology company Peloton announced it was moving beyond the home at long last and bringing its innovative workout platform to gyms, hotels, resorts, country clubs, and other commercial locations. In order to meet the unique demands of those facilities, the company is producing its first commercial-grade fitness bike

Billed as a technology company that is revolutionizing fitness, Peloton built a unique stationary bike for use at home. The bike comes equipped with a 21.5-inch touchscreen tablet running Android that allows users to stream live classes into their home. A built-in microphone and video camera allow users to chat with one another during the workout, just like they could if they were taking part in a spin class at the local gym. The streaming classes are led by a certified instructor, a leaderboard shows how well those in attendance are doing compared to one another.

More: For $40 you can add virtual reality to a boring stationary biking

The Peloton Bike was a big hit on Kickstarter, garnering more than $300,000 in crowdfunding. Since then, the company has gained a loyal following amongst fitness nuts, avid cyclers looking to ride during the winter, and plenty of people who simply just want to get into better shape. Users love the bike’s high-tech capabilities, which are designed to provide motivation to workout, without having to leave your home.

But, Peloton has been drawing increasing interest from the commercial sector too, with fitness centers and hotels looking to capitalize on the platform the company has built. To meet those demands, it will begin shipping a commercial-grade version of its existing bike in spring 2017. That bike will offer the same Peloton experience that users love but will be built with reinforced parts designed to withstand the heavier use that comes with a commercial environment. Pricing on the new commercial bike has yet to be determined.

In addition to revealing the new commercial bike, the company also announced the Peloton platform is compatible with Fitbit as well. Essentially, users can log into their Fitbit accounts from the bike and have their workouts count towards their goals. The platform not only records distance ridden and time on the bike, but also calories burned and even the name of the instructor from the Peloton spin class.

To find out more, visit pelotoncycle.com.