Looking to get in shape for spring? Google Maps and Search can help

We may be just a week or so into spring, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not already thinking about our summertime plans … and the figures we hope we will have when we pursue them. Here to help is Google, which is encouraging users everywhere to “shake off those winter blues and spring into shape.” Beginning March 30, you can book and pay for fitness classes anywhere in the U.S. directly via Google Maps, Google Search, and the Reserve with Google website.

To book your yoga session or spinning class, check out the Reserve with Google site either on your desktop or mobile device. From there, you’ll be able to conduct a search for fitness studios based on location, and you’ll be able to filter options based on class types. If you’re not sure of what kind of fitness routine you’d like to try, you can use Reserve with Google to parse through recommendations. Alternatively, if you’re a die-hard kickboxer, you can go ahead and book a class at a studio you’re already familiar with.

The new reservation feature will also allow you to save money with intro offers or packaged deals, so you can rest assured that you’re not only doing something good for your body, but for your wallet as well.

Booking through Google Maps and Search is also a breeze (though it ultimately requires you to go through Reserve with Google). If you’re looking to reserve via Google Maps, you’ll have to be on a desktop, whereas Google Search reservations work on both your laptop and your phone. In any case, just search for your desired studio, click “Reserve with Google,” and you’ll be able to view class schedules, book a session, and make a payment.

Google is currently working with scheduling providers like MindBody, MyTime, Genbook, Full Slate, Front Desk, Appointy, and others to ensure that you have as much optionality as possible for your classes. “So whether you keep going back to a specific class at your favorite studio nearby, or want to find a great new spot while you’re traveling,” the company concluded, “Reserve with Google can help you book a workout in just a few taps.”